Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 108,100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 302.81 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

