Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,740,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

