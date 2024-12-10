Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Camping World by 75.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 107,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 437.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Up 1.1 %

CWH opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

