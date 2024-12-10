Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 6,130,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,888,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

The company has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 35.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.



