Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

