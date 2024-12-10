Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,663 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

