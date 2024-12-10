Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.64. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

