Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.64. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
