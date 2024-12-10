Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £14.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.75.
About Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L)
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
