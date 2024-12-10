Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Julia Sze Sells 125 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total transaction of $62,913.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,056.16. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julia Sze also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Julia Sze sold 125 shares of Cavco Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total transaction of $57,335.00.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.89. 11,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,923. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.56 and a twelve month high of $544.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.