Celebrus Technologies plc (CLBS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.95 on January 17th

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

Celebrus Technologies stock opened at GBX 304.75 ($3.88) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($4.03). The stock has a market cap of £120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.51), for a total value of £94,553.25 ($120,526.77). Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Featured Stories

