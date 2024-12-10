Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 9th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

In related news, insider Karen Penrose acquired 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.76 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of A$39,946.53 ($25,771.95). Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

