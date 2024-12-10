Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 4.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 993,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,574,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Chewy Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

