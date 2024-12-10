Chi-Hong Ju Sells 5,118 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $387,483.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 158,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,117.06. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 573,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,400. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37.

Several brokerages have commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 281.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

