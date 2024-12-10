Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $138.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 3.3 %

CHH stock opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.09.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,412 shares of company stock worth $8,582,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.