Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CAO Shannon Browning Kinney Sells 1,000 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $121,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,579.76. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.92. 702,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $115.96 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

