Christian Klemt Sells 1,796 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $13,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,683.15. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
uniQure Trading Up 109.6 %
Shares of QURE stock traded up $8.00 on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 61,665,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,237. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
