Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Merus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Merus has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

