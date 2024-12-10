Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Civeo were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 761,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 58.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 83,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.38). Civeo had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

