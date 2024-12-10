CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $34,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.