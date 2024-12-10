CNB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
CNB Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBFC opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. CNB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.
About CNB Financial Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial Services
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- GXO Logistics: Time to Buy the Dip for the Rip in 2025
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 3 Finance Stocks to Hold for Strong Returns This Quarter
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.