CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,176. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

