Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 46,567 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,635,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

