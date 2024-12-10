Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $219.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $181.80 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

