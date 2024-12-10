Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $16.54 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $389.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $404.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,886 shares of company stock worth $171,393,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

