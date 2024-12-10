Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $228.51 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

