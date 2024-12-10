Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.80 and a 12-month high of $556.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $26,128,102. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.