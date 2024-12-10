Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,948 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $3,395,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.07 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.