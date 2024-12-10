Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,042 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.06% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $69,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

