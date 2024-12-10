Compass Point Issues Positive Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Compass Point from $175.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.20. The stock had a trading volume of 206,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $259,876.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,425,112.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,691. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

