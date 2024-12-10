CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Insider Sells $557,194.40 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $557,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,356,704.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Joseph Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,055,628.50.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50.

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 659,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,748. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPO. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 693.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

