Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 28.3% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $442.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.12 and a 200 day moving average of $455.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.