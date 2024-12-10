Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after buying an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMB stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.38 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

