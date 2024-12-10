Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 18,409 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,022,000 after buying an additional 138,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 256,273 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 566,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115,246 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 468,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 76,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.