Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.63. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

