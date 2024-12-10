Contrasting BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BingEx and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 0 2.75

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $27.03, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than BingEx.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $4.65 billion 0.16 N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.41 billion 2.17 $1.23 billion $1.45 13.37

This table compares BingEx and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.56% 15.44% 10.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats BingEx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

