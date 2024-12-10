Contrasting U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% Hycroft Mining N/A -1,270.82% -36.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. GoldMining and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.81%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Hycroft Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.73 -$55.02 million N/A N/A

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

