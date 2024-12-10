Conway Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $646.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 14.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,032 shares of company stock valued at $76,314,242. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

