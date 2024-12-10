Conway Capital Management Inc. Invests $737,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

