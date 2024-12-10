Conway Capital Management Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Block by 770.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,849 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,325. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.