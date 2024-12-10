Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 1,127,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

