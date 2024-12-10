Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $366.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $212.05 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

