Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Issue Dividend of $25.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.5 %

DDS stock opened at $437.29 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.