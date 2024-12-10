Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 169161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Directa Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Directa Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, Romania, and internationally. The company operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. It offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.