Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stake Cut by GG Group Ventures LLC

GG Group Ventures LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5,277.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 482,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 473,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $10,661,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $8,253,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TNA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

