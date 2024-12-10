Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 1,774 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,249.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $835.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.61 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

