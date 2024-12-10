Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $55.23 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $55,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. The trade was a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

