Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $457.94 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.61 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.53. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

