Dover Corporation Announces CFO Retirement and Successor Appointment

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Brad M. Cerepak, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is set to retire from the company on January 31, 2025. Mr. Cerepak has been in the role of CFO since May 2011.

Get alerts:

Effective January 31, 2025, Chris Woenker, aged 42, will assume the responsibilities as Dover’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Currently serving as the CFO of Dover’s Engineered Products and Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, Mr. Woenker will succeed Mr. Cerepak. Prior to the re-segmentation of Dover in 2019, Mr. Woenker held the position of CFO for the Engineered Systems segment.

The filing indicated that there were no preexisting arrangements or relationships influencing the selection of Mr. Woenker as the CFO. Additionally, Mr. Woenker has no family ties with any director or executive officer of the company, and he does not hold any direct or indirect material interest in related party transactions as outlined in Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Moreover, on December 9, 2024, Dover Corporation released a press statement regarding Mr. Cerepak’s retirement and Mr. Woenker’s appointment. The information shared in this release will not be considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Exchange Act and is not subject to the liabilities specified in that section.

With a robust leadership transition plan in place, Mr. Woenker is expected to retain his current CFO roles within the company’s segments and work closely with Mr. Cerepak until the closure of the fiscal year 2024. Mr. Woenker will report directly to Richard Tobin, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dover.

Dover Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer and solutions provider with an annual revenue exceeding $7 billion, operates through five segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. The company, renowned for its entrepreneurial ethos for over 65 years, comprises a workforce of over 24,000 employees who collaborate with customers to deliver innovative solutions. Dover is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DOV.”

The 8-K filing provides a comprehensive look at the planned executive change within Dover Corporation’s financial leadership, reflecting the company’s commitment to seamless transitions and internal talent development.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dover’s 8K filing here.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading