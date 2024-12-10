Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

