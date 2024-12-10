Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $189,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
